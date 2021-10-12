16.1 C
New York
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeffx Insights
Heffx InsightsPaul EbelingPsychology

Focus: Riding Your Mind of ‘Monkey Thoughts’

By Paul Ebeling

#focus #anxiety #obsessive #thinking

Obsessive thinking, aka Monkey Thoughts is a common symptom of anxiety”— Paul Ebeling

People with anxiety often have recurring negative thoughts, which can make them feel like they have no control over their life and their perception of reality is altered.

Those people with anxiety may start to feel like they are in danger or being threatened, which can make them start to feel like they’re “going crazy”.

If that is your problem then try to be realistic and remind yourself that what you are feeling probably is not real.

Learn to think positively. Anxiety can cause a lot of unhelpful negative thinking. Try to identify any unhelpful thoughts and reframe them in a positive way.

Ask yourself questions about the thoughts such as “is this thought realistic?” or “what is the worst that can happen?

Understand and accept the thoughts as a symptom of your anxiety. Cognitive behavioral therapy is an effective tool for dealing with obsessive thinking.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleFerrari (NYSE:RACE): Completion of the Fourth Tranche of the Disclosed Multi-Year Share Repurchase Program and Announcement
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com