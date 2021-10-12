Meme Report: Winners and Losers

#meme #stocks #Redditt

Following the market trend, meme stocks traded higher Monday, with one notable exception. Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gave back the gain it saw in the premarket session. At its low point Monday Camber stock was down 16%.

The meme stock posting the biggest gainer Monday was SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI). While the stock is among the day’s most discussed on Reddit, there was no specific news. Much of the chatter was related to SoFi’s confirmation in late September that it expects to receive a bank charter.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) traded up by double digits, and had no specific news. Short interest in the e-Commerce platform vendor remains high at nearly 41%. Shares posted a 52-wk high in mid-February and have added about 80% of their value since, with occasional spikes like the 1 a month ago the raised the price to 19.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares traded up about 6.6%, at 184.01 in a 52-wk range of 10.36 to 483.00. Recent leaks purportedly revealing how much some professional gamers can earn may have some analysts and investors thinking that a lot more games and gaming hardware will be sold to participants who want to be millionaires. May happen.

