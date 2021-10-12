Bitcoin’s Record High in Sight

#bitcoin #crypto

$BTCUSD

Bitcoin is running toward its all-time high after jumping more than 90% since a low in July.

The largest cryptocurrency was trading just above $57,000 as of 10:07a in London, some $7,700 shy of its April record.

Bitcoin’s climb has activated an inverted head and shoulders pattern. The measured objective for Bitcoin derived from this pattern is about $79,000, which would Top the all-time high of about $65,000 from April.

Positioning in the options market suggests bets on a continuation of the Bitcoin advance. Open positions for the $80,000 strike call for December 2021 expiry far outnumber those for the $40,000 strike put, according to the data.

Bitcoin outperformed in October 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the pattern is holding again this month.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!