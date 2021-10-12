Ferrari (NYSE:RACE): Completion of the Fourth Tranche of the Disclosed Multi-Year Share Repurchase Program and Announcement

#Ferrari

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) informs that the Company has purchased, under the 4th tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (Fourth Tranche), additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

* translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till October 1, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 119,999,824.22 for No. 691,001 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 35,696,331.47 (Euro 29,999,644.86*) for No. 169,391 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

With the purchases described above the Company has completed the Fourth Tranche of the Program announced on March 11, 2021.

Since January 1, 2019 until October 1, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,587,577 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 653,421,702.24.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Monday at 215.16 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators have turned Bullish mid-to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 214.43 and the Key resistance is at 223.51. The 5 October Bullish Engulfing candle augurs the Bullish trend will continue. The stock is still very oversold in here.

Friday, Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!