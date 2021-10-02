Eat Almonds for Energy ++++

#almonds #energy #health

“People who eat almonds 5X a wk have about a 50% reduction in risk of heart attack”— Paul Ebeling

Replacing snack foods with almonds or other tree nuts can significantly increase nutrient intake.

A study has revealed adults and children replacing all their snacks with almonds increased their intake of good fats, protein, fiber and magnesium. The study participants also consumed less empty calories, saturated fats, and carbohydrates.

Almonds are an excellent source of fats, protein, fiber and antioxidants. The antioxidants in almonds are found mostly in the skin, so blanched almonds are not the healthiest choice.

Almonds are a good source of riboflavin, copper and manganese. Riboflavin helps with production of red blood cells and releasing energy from carbohydrates. Copper and manganese are components in an enzyme that stops free radicals in mitochondria. Mitochondria are where the cells produce energy.

Almonds are also a good source of potassium. Potassium is linked to lower blood pressure because it promotes vasodilation.

Research established that eating a variety of heart healthy foods which includes almonds can help decrease LDL cholesterol levels as much as Rx statin medication.

Study participants who consumed almonds reduced their LDL cholesterol by almost 7%.

Tree nuts are good sources of lots nutrients. The health benefits that they provide have prompted recommendations to eat more of them.

They are also high in fat and are energy dense, almonds eaten as a snack in conjunction with a regular eating plan increases intake of several important nutrients.

Including almonds in your plan can promote the natural exclusion of less nutritious foods. This in turn improves its entire nutritional quality. Almonds are considered the nut with the most nutrients, when compared ounce per ounce or calorie per calorie.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively