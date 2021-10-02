Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is On

Early Friday, the 1st 4-wheeled stars of this yrs Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este arrived in Cernobbio.



The garage of the Grand Hotel filled with some rare treasures while the owners and their teams prepared the cars for an exceptional weekend on the shores of Lake Como.



A carefully curated field of outstanding automobiles awaits the guests. The cars this year are being presented in 8 different classes in the competition for the trophies and awards that are coveted throughout the world.



The visionary Concept Cars will form a dedicated category in the competition at the 2021 edition.



Last year, the pandemic meant that the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este took a break.



We missed this diversity of automobile elegance and technical refinements from many decades, and we regretted having to forego the opportunity of discovering all those amazing details.



We also missed not not having the enriching conversations with fellow enthusiasts and share the joy at experiencing all of this at 1 of the most enchanting places in the world.



This weekend from 1 to 3 October is here. And in accordance with established tradition, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este opened Friday evening.



Alongside 2 parades on Saturday and Sunday held in the park of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este, there are many highlights on the program.



They include a currently still secret model in a dedicated Closed Room awaiting its first discovery.



Rolls-Royce will provide a surprise in the legendary Mosaic Garden in the form of a unique bespoke motor car produced by means of sophisticated artisan craftwork.



We will be enjoying exciting and special days here. And forward to writing about another chapter in the heritage story of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.



Have a super weekend, Keep the Faith!

