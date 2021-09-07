Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street

#WallStreet#PaulEbeling

Last Week

Stocks were mixed Friday following the release of the Labor Department’s August NFPs, though up on the week.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) breached $50,000 for the second time in 2 wks, extending a rally that put the May selloff in the rear-view mirror.

With a majority of decentralized finance and non-fungible token (NFT) trading happening on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain, the 2nd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose by a 3rd from $2,700 to $3,900, a growth rate 17% higher than BTC.

The technicals

Over the Key technicals on the us major stock market indexes are Bullish with a Very Bullish Bias.

This week

Mr. Biden will make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chairman Powell to a 2nd term

El Salvador’s Bitcoin law takes effect, making the virtual currency legal tender Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision Thursday

China PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing come Thursday

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!