Bitcoin, the Digital Gold has Strong Northside Potential

By Paul Ebeling

“Bitcoin is the digital gold, and we believe the cryptocurrency’s Northside potential is huge” — Paul Ebeling

Bitcoin has crossed the $50-K Key resistance mark

Bitcoin has attacked the Key $50-K resistance mark in recent weeks, and finally cracked it at the weekend. BTC is up by over 3.5% in the last 24 hrs, and it is trading above $51-K/coin at this writing.

If the current Bullish trend continues, BTC could cross the $55-K mark over the next few days, as it is closing in on its all-time high at $64-K+, and this analysts is confident it will mark $100-K this yr.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

