Bitcoin, the Digital Gold has Strong Northside Potential

#bitcoin #gold #digital

$BTCUSD

“Bitcoin is the digital gold, and we believe the cryptocurrency’s Northside potential is huge” — Paul Ebeling

Bitcoin has crossed the $50-K Key resistance mark

Bitcoin has attacked the Key $50-K resistance mark in recent weeks, and finally cracked it at the weekend. BTC is up by over 3.5% in the last 24 hrs, and it is trading above $51-K/coin at this writing.

If the current Bullish trend continues, BTC could cross the $55-K mark over the next few days, as it is closing in on its all-time high at $64-K+, and this analysts is confident it will mark $100-K this yr.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!