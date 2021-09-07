Sitting on a Cash Pile 17.0? Smart Home Management

#cash#bullish#buy

$VVNT

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) broke out on 22 July at 12.80 and confirmed on 3 August at 13.14. Thus garnering an LTC Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1yr price target at 25/share.

Shares closed Friday at 13.08 and have a consensus price target at 18.00.

Key support is at 12.28 and Key resistance is at 13.62. The DOJI on 3 September indicates a continuation of the up trend, as our Key technical indicars have all turned Very Bullish.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada.

The company’s smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules.

The company’s solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers.

As of 31 March 2020, its smart home platform had about 1.5-M subscribers and managed approximately 20-M in-home devices.

It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs.

The company was founded in Y 1999 and is HQ’d in Provo, Utah.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!