Investments

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 7 September, as follows:

Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX): Argus lowered its Buy rating to Hold. The 161.66 consensus target is below Friday’s close at 169.51.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to 340 from 275. The consensus price target is at 298.78.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI): Argus started coverage with a Buy rating and a 260 price target. The consensus target price is at 234.26.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD): Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to 66 from 59. Shares have traded as high as 58.36 in the past yr.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC): Strong growth, and a Shark Tank investor, sent this human capital management cloud ninja to the stratosphere. Shares last closed at 500.80, the consensus price target is at 472.50.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

