Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

$CLX $DOCU $NXPI $PD $PAYC

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 7 September, as follows:

Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX): Argus lowered its Buy rating to Hold. The 161.66 consensus target is below Friday’s close at 169.51.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to 340 from 275. The consensus price target is at 298.78.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI): Argus started coverage with a Buy rating and a 260 price target. The consensus target price is at 234.26.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD): Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to 66 from 59. Shares have traded as high as 58.36 in the past yr.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC): Strong growth, and a Shark Tank investor, sent this human capital management cloud ninja to the stratosphere. Shares last closed at 500.80, the consensus price target is at 472.50.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!