Black Coffee is Good For Us

“Black coffee is rich in antioxidants, which can fight cell damage and reduce our risk of serious health conditions like cancer and heart disease. Coffee is the primary source of antioxidants in most American eating plans, it contains high levels of Vitamin B2“–Paul Ebeling

For most of history, coffee was a drink for the rich. Now almost anyone can brew their own at home for pennies a cup, or pick up a pre-brewed cup for a few dollars.

If you drink your coffee black, there is good news. Black coffee does not just give us an energy boost — it can keep you healthy in many ways.

Not the least of which is Black coffee is rich in antioxidants, which can fight cell damage and reduce your risk of serious health conditions like cancer and heart disease.

You can get coffee in various stages of readiness, from raw beans to pre-brewed coffee from your local coffee shop. The taste of your coffee will depend on the type of bean, as some have a stronger flavor than others.

Freshly ground beans tend to taste better. After that point, what you do to prepare your coffee is a personal decision.

