3.1 C
New York
Thursday, November 25, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealth
HealthKnightsbridge InsightsPaul Ebeling

Being Grateful Has Amazing Health Benefits (Video)

By Paul Ebeling

#Thanksgiving #gratitude

“A daily gratitude practice will significantly increase your happiness and health. Practicing gratitude improves sleep, boosts immunity and decreases the risk of disease” — Paul Ebeling

The ability to experience gratitude to others is a fundamental feature of human cognition

Positive effects linked to gratitude include social, psychological and physical benefits, which increase the more you make gratitude a regular part of your daily routine

Gratitude has a positive effect on psychopathology, especially depression, adaptive personality characteristic, positive social relationships and physical health, including stress and sleep

Those who are grateful have even been found to have a better sense of the meaning of life by being able to perceive good family function and peer relationships

Try these 2 things in your daily life to promote gratitude include keeping a gratitude journal and expressing gratitude to others, write thank you notes.

Make Thanksgiving an everyday celebration!

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleUS Stocks Finished Flat to Unchanged Pre-Thanksgiving, Volume Light
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com