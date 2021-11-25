3.1 C
Thanksgiving Day USA, Celebrate!

By Paul Ebeling

#Thanksgiving #celebrate

Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the United States, and Thanksgiving 2021 occurs on Thursday, November 25.

In Y 1621, the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared an Autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the 1st Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies.

For more than 200yrs, days of Thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. It was not until Y 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.

Historians have suggested that many of the 1st feast dishes were likely prepared using traditional Native American spices and cooking methods, the meal did not feature pies, cakes or other desserts, which have become a hallmark of contemporary celebrations.

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving to all of our US subscribers and readers, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
