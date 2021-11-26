7 C
New York
Friday, November 26, 2021
spot_img
HomeKnightsbridge Insights
Knightsbridge InsightsLifestylePaul Ebeling

Retail: Online Spending Has Surged 20% This Month in US

By Paul Ebeling

#Thanksgiving #consumers #online #shopping #retail #inflation

E-commerce spending by US consumers on Thanksgiving Day will climb to a record,

Adobe Analytics estimated consumers spent as much as $5.4-B online Thursday, it said in an e-mailed statement, lowering the top end of its range from $5.9-B.

America’s shoppers, who started their purchases earlier in the month went online as many more retailers closed their brick and mortar stores for Thanksgiving day.

Shoppers spent at a pace of at least $3.5-M per minute on Thanksgiving, Adobe said.

The US retail industry has entered the busiest shopping season of the yr with the inflation rate at a 31yr high.

This holiday shopping season is characterized by inflation, lesser discounts, and and some product shortages. But it is very noteworthy that US online spending has already posted over $75-B to date in November. 

Online Spending Has Surged 20% This Month in US, Adobe says.

Have a prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleThanksgiving Day USA, Celebrate!
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com