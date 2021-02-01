At This Time in America the Economy Must Come 1st

#America #economy #Biden

Mr. Biden’s continuing focus on a climate change agenda, raising the federal minimum wage, and opening up the borders to illegal immigrants is not appropriate now or ever.

Top jobs are the Key!

At this time in America the the economy must come 1st, clear out COVID-19, open up and put drivers back into the economy pushing to keep America First.

The appropriate focus must be on getting Americans back to work.

Biden is pushing for another $1.9-T coronavirus aid/relief/stimulus package, which he will not get. Behind that he is seeking to damage the economy and destroy jobs which he will get no matter how much money the Fed prints, Americans want to work.

I have talked to savvy business people over that last several days and we do not understand the canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. The Pipefitters’ union voted for Biden en masse and it has cost about 48-K high paying jobs already, with more to come. Those are not $15-hr jobs. Those are $60, $70, $80-hr-jobs.

Mr. Biden and his gang want unwind President Trump’s progress in making America energy independent, reducing the influence of foreign oil, specifically the Middle East. That ‘B-want’ will not happen as Big Oil’s federal contracts are rock solid,

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!