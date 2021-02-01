Lockdowns Changed Fine Dining to Pickup and Run…

Gordon Ramsay’s new London Burger Bat at Harrod’s Knightsbridge has a $106 burger on the menu, it does not come with French Fries, you can make this at home!

“I promise you will never have tasted anything quite as delicious as the amazing burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger,” Chef Ramsay says. “I’ve been perfecting burgers for years in America and now, at Harrods, we are taking it to the next level.”

Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant at the Harrods department store in London features a $106 burger.

The Japanese Wagyu beef burger is made with a seared Wagyu sirloin paddy, truffle Pecorino Sarda cheese, cep (Porcini mushroom) mayonnaise, and fresh black truffles.

But Chef Ramsay’s new burger does not come with fries and a milkshake. They will be about $20 sans VAT.

Other dishes at the new Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant include a $56 lobster and shrimp burger and a $28 hot dog.

I am chasing the recipes, but a representative for Chef Ramsay has not yet responded to my request, stay tuned…

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively