Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished higher Monday, at the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.64% at 3,505.28. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.23% with its financial sector sub-index 1.25% higher and the Real Estate index up 0.89%. ** The healthcare sub-index jumped 2.24%. The Shenzhen index gained 1.18% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.995%.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday as upbeat earnings forecasts and gains in beaten-down chipmakers lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.55% higher at 28,091.05 and the broader Topix gained 1.16% at 1,829.84.

Australian shares closed higher Monday, helped by gains in precious metal stocks, with silver prices at a near 6-month high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% higher at 6,663 at market close snapping a 3-day losing streak. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 fell 0.2% to 13,097.25.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST160.25+1.77+1.12%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST361.41+9.20+2.61%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:51am EST1,650.98+62.52+3.94%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,091.05+427.66+1.55%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST28,892.86+609.15+2.15%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:47am EST6,922.80+51.90+0.76%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,056.53+80.32+2.70%
.SETISET Composite Index4:47am EST1,478.05+11.07+0.75%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,067.54+205.19+3.50%
.PSIPSE Composite Index31 Jan 20216,814.76+202.14+3.06%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,505.28+22.21+0.64%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:07am EST48,600.61+2,314.84+5.00%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI29 Jan 20211,566.40-14.22-0.90%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index31 Jan 2021299.59-16.76-5.30%

