Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares finished higher Monday, at the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.64% at 3,505.28. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.23% with its financial sector sub-index 1.25% higher and the Real Estate index up 0.89%. ** The healthcare sub-index jumped 2.24%. The Shenzhen index gained 1.18% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.995%.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday as upbeat earnings forecasts and gains in beaten-down chipmakers lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.55% higher at 28,091.05 and the broader Topix gained 1.16% at 1,829.84.

Australian shares closed higher Monday, helped by gains in precious metal stocks, with silver prices at a near 6-month high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% higher at 6,663 at market close snapping a 3-day losing streak. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 fell 0.2% to 13,097.25.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 160.25 +1.77 +1.12% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 361.41 +9.20 +2.61% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:51am EST 1,650.98 +62.52 +3.94% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,091.05 +427.66 +1.55% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 28,892.86 +609.15 +2.15% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:47am EST 6,922.80 +51.90 +0.76% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,056.53 +80.32 +2.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:47am EST 1,478.05 +11.07 +0.75% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,067.54 +205.19 +3.50% .PSI PSE Composite Index 31 Jan 2021 6,814.76 +202.14 +3.06% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,505.28 +22.21 +0.64% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:07am EST 48,600.61 +2,314.84 +5.00% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 29 Jan 2021 1,566.40 -14.22 -0.90% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 31 Jan 2021 299.59 -16.76 -5.30%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!