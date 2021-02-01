Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares finished higher Monday, at the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.64% at 3,505.28. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.23% with its financial sector sub-index 1.25% higher and the Real Estate index up 0.89%. ** The healthcare sub-index jumped 2.24%. The Shenzhen index gained 1.18% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.995%.
Japanese shares closed higher Monday as upbeat earnings forecasts and gains in beaten-down chipmakers lifted sentiment.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.55% higher at 28,091.05 and the broader Topix gained 1.16% at 1,829.84.
Australian shares closed higher Monday, helped by gains in precious metal stocks, with silver prices at a near 6-month high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% higher at 6,663 at market close snapping a 3-day losing streak. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 fell 0.2% to 13,097.25.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 1 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|160.25
|+1.77
|+1.12%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|361.41
|+9.20
|+2.61%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:51am EST
|1,650.98
|+62.52
|+3.94%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,091.05
|+427.66
|+1.55%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|28,892.86
|+609.15
|+2.15%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:47am EST
|6,922.80
|+51.90
|+0.76%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,056.53
|+80.32
|+2.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:47am EST
|1,478.05
|+11.07
|+0.75%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,067.54
|+205.19
|+3.50%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|31 Jan 2021
|6,814.76
|+202.14
|+3.06%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,505.28
|+22.21
|+0.64%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:07am EST
|48,600.61
|+2,314.84
|+5.00%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|29 Jan 2021
|1,566.40
|-14.22
|-0.90%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|31 Jan 2021
|299.59
|-16.76
|-5.30%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
