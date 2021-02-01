Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Below are our Buys for Monday, 1 February, as follows:
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NYSE:ADP) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, and the target price was raised to 190. The consensus 1 yr target is at 177.59.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS): this company is adaptable and resourceful, and no matter what the economy throws at it, Goldie will come out on Top. Shares have a consensus price target at 334.10.
NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 57 price target. The consensus target for the utility giant is at 47.40.
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
