Politicizing Medicine has Deadly Consequences

#COVID19 #treatment #HCQ #zinc #hospitalization #death

The American Journal of Medicine in its January 2021 issue now urges early use of HCQ and Zinc to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 noting the following:

Early on in the COVID-19 chaos, doctors around the world reported high success rates using an inexpensive treatment protocol of HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) and zinc in combination with an antibiotic to treat secondary bacterial infections

HCQ is a zinc ionophore, meaning it shuttles zinc into the cell, and there is compelling evidence that suggest the primary benefit of the HCQ protocol actually comes from the zinc, which effectively inhibits viral replication

For patients with cardinal features of COVID-19: fever, body aches, nasal congestion, loss of taste and smell at-home treatment can be the same as those with confirmed COVID-19, the authors say

While MSM headlines have painted HCQ as a life-threatening drug, it actually has a very robust safety profile that goes back decades.

The graphic below from The American Journal of Medicine illustrates the different approaches to home care suggested depending on whether you are healthy, have a single comorbidity or several, and at which point in the disease process the various drugs should be administered.

The Big Q: Did Dr. Anthony Fauci, appointed to lead President Trump’s White House Pandemic Response Team, know about this?

The Big A: If he did, why didn’t he say something?

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!