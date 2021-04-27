12.6 C
America 1st and Foremost Despite Mr. Biden’s Musings

By Paul Ebeling
#America #economic #boom

$GS $JPM

America’s financial leaders have come to this consensus: “We are on the early edge of the biggest economic boom since World War II, with the promise of years of growth after the privation of the coronavirus pandemic.” 

The record expansion has been kickstarted by Presidents Trump’s policies, the Fed’s easy money, and piles of cash that consumers and companies accumulated during the VirusCasedemic shutdown.

The biggest names in finance are making increasingly Bullish predictions. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in his annual shareholder letter, closely watched on Wall Street: “This boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023.” 

Goldman Sachs has raised its US growth projection for this year to 8%, which would constitute the largest economic expansion in generations.

And there is this: Mr. Biden, et al, have gotten some very bad news; President Trump’s lawyers identified several swing states including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania in the last election where partisan Democrat judges or state officials illegally changed laws to expand vote-by-mail by usurping the powers granted to the state legislature under the Constitution.

America 1st and Foremost!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

