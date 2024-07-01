Knightsbridge Weekly Calender for Traders

Monday

Economic Data:

S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, June Final: Expected : 51.7

: 51.7 Prior : 51.7

: 51.7 Importance: This index measures the health of the manufacturing sector, a key component of the economy. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below 50 indicates contraction. Stability at 51.7 suggests steady growth in manufacturing, reflecting the sector’s resilience and potentially signaling broader economic health. Construction Spending, Month-over-Month, May: Expected : 0.3%

: 0.3% Prior : -0.1%

: -0.1% Importance: This indicator tracks the total value of construction work done across residential, non-residential, and public projects. An increase from the prior month’s decline indicates recovery and growth in construction activity, which is vital for economic expansion as it affects employment, investment, and overall economic sentiment. ISM Manufacturing, June: Expected : 49.2

: 49.2 Prior : 48.7

: 48.7 Importance: The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index is another key gauge of manufacturing activity. A reading below 50 indicates contraction. An increase from 48.7 to 49.2, though still in contraction, suggests the sector is nearing stabilization, which can be an early sign of recovery.

Earnings:

No notable earnings: This implies no significant corporate earnings reports are expected to impact the market significantly on this day.

Tuesday

Economic Data:

Job Openings, May: Expected : 7.86 million

: 7.86 million Prior : 8.06 million

: 8.06 million Importance: This figure, part of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), provides insight into the labor market’s strength. A decrease in job openings can indicate a cooling labor market, potentially leading to slower wage growth and consumer spending, impacting overall economic momentum.

Earnings:

No notable earnings: Similar to Monday, no major earnings announcements are expected.

Wednesday

Economic Data:

MBA Mortgage Applications, Week Ended June 28: Prior : 0.8%

: 0.8% Importance: This weekly report from the Mortgage Bankers Association tracks the volume of mortgage loan applications. It provides insights into the housing market and consumer demand for home financing, which is crucial for gauging housing sector health and consumer confidence. ADP Private Payrolls, June: Expected : +158,000

: +158,000 Prior : +152,000

: +152,000 Importance: The ADP National Employment Report provides a snapshot of private sector employment growth. An increase in payrolls suggests a strong labor market, which can boost consumer spending and economic growth. S&P Global US Services PMI, June Final: Expected : 52.3

: 52.3 Prior : 55.1

: 55.1 Importance: This index measures the performance of the services sector, which constitutes a large part of the US economy. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. A decrease from the prior month suggests slower growth, impacting overall economic activity. S&P Global US Composite PMI, June Final: Prior : 54.6

: 54.6 Importance: This composite index combines manufacturing and services PMIs, providing a comprehensive view of overall business conditions. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and stability or improvement is a positive economic sign. ISM Services Index, June: Expected : 52.5

: 52.5 Prior : 53.8

: 53.8 Importance: This index measures the health of the services sector. A decline from the prior month indicates slower growth, but a reading above 50 still signals expansion. It’s critical for understanding broader economic conditions as the services sector represents a significant portion of the economy. ISM Services Prices Paid, June: Prior : 58.1

: 58.1 Importance: This measures the prices paid by service providers, indicating inflationary pressures within the sector. High prices paid can signal rising input costs, which may eventually be passed on to consumers, impacting inflation. Factory Orders, May: Expected : 0.3%

: 0.3% Prior : 0.7%

: 0.7% Importance: This indicator measures the dollar level of new orders for both durable and non-durable goods. A slower growth rate suggests cooling demand in manufacturing, which could affect production and economic growth. Durable Goods Orders, May Final: Prior : 0.1%

: 0.1% Importance: This measures new orders placed with domestic manufacturers for delivery of factory hard goods. A slight increase indicates stable demand for durable goods, crucial for gauging future manufacturing activity and economic strength.

Earnings:

No notable earnings: As with previous days, no significant corporate earnings reports are expected.

