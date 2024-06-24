AI and Inflation: Wall St this Week

Investors will be greeted with a major inflation number, a light sprinkling of corporate results, and a rush to superlatives to define another consensus-busting era for markets in the final trading week of the month, the quarter, and the first half of 2024.



Investors will get the May reading on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which should show prices on a “core” basis — which excludes food and energy — climbed 0.1% last month Friday morning. This would represent the weakest monthly increase since last November.



Core PCE inflation should rise 2.6%, the least since March 2021 annually.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated earlier this month that inflation was still slowing down, which would support Federal Reserve cuts in rates later this year. Released on June 12, Fed projections indicate that at least once in 2024 the central bank plans to lower rates.



The earnings calendar will continue in a lull this week; highlights will come from FedEx (FDX) on Tuesday, Micron (MU) on Wednesday, and Nike (NKE) on Thursday.



Micron’s report will be especially closely examined for indications of how strong artificial intelligence demand still is across its portfolio. Nike’s revelation comes at a pivotal point for the store, whose shares dropped 11% this year as it battles rivals like Adidas and relative upstarts like On (ONON) and Deckers’s (DECKers’s) Hoka brand, so stifling competition in its core sports footwear industry.

Outside of market hours, some investor attention will also probably be paid to Thursday night’s presidential discussion between President Biden and former President Donald Trump, the first of two debates presently booked between the expected nominees.



Still another AI gathering

The artificial intelligence trade swept markets last year. The Nasdaq surged almost 40%; the S&P 500 rose over 22%.



One of the most sought-after demands on Wall Street coming into 2024 was that this surge will widen, bringing in neglected lagging segments of the market ignored under last year’s “AI Everything” rise.



Little has changed, though, over the early months of 2024.

The performance gap between the S&P 500 and Nasdaq has closed; the S&P 500 is over 14% this year, the Nasdaq over 17%. Still, the Dow lags, increasing just 3.8% thus far in 2024.



Among the best performers in the S&P 500 thus far this year are AI-related equities including Nvidia (NVDA), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Broadcom (AVGO), and the previously mentioned Micron. Among the index year to date’s top performers are artificial intelligence-related energy, Vistra (VST) and Constellation (CEG).





“Staying the course,'” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management, “showcased value in the first half of the year.”



“We believe that the abrupt turn in bond yields in late 2023 and the accompanying market surge since then highlight the need of investor patience and consistency of diverse portfolio allocation. Equities have increased even more in Q2 in spite of indications of slowing down the economy. The need of keeping invested is shown by the surge in equities markets in Q4 that persisted well into the first half of this year.”



For better or bad, earnings seasons in modern markets don’t actually stop.



Dubravko Lakos-Bujas and the equities strategy team at JPMorgan noted four main themes in a message to clients on Friday morning as Wall Street strategists looked to cap first quarter earnings with second quarter numbers about to roll in starting after the July 4 vacation.



Clearly, the first is artificial intelligence.



Throughout the quarter, AI investment, policies, and all kinds of references sprinkled earnings calls. From FactSet’s data, 199 S&P 500 members addressed artificial intelligence in their late May results calls.



Companies remain “constructive around the AI theme making announcements of additional capex spend, new AI models and updates on ongoing organization reorientation towards providing AI products,” JPMorgan’s analysts observed.



Drugs for weight loss form the second theme.



Most of the top-performing equities in the S&P 500 this year center on artificial intelligence themes. Sitting on the eighth-best year-to– date gains of 52% Eli Lilly (LLY), producer of the well-known weight reduction medications Mounjaro and Zepbound.



With a market capitalization north of $800 billion, Eli Lilly is today also the eighth-largest business in the S&P 500.

Third major theme emerging from income season is the US consumer.



Specifically, what JPMorgan termed “growing constraints on the level of resilience given consumer pushback on pricing, trade-downs and value-seeking behavior especially among low-income consumers.”



As Walmart (WMT) CFO John David Rainey informed Yahoo Finance back in May, “We see that wallets are still stretched, [customers are] still looking for value.”



While April’s sales were lowered drastically, retail sales statistics for May last week showed sales increasing at a slower rate than expected. At least one analyst stated this research supports “signs that [consumers] are struggling a little.”



Given consumer spending making almost two-thirds of US GDP growth, how carefully—or boldly—shoppers are delving into their wallets always counts greatly for investors.

The last element mentioned by JPMorgan’s team was “expense management,” another legacy from past years akin to artificial intelligence.



As rates surged in 2022, tech stocks were hammered, and layoffs started to sweep an industry that had aggressively acquired talent in 2020-21. Constant cost control in 2023 kept investors eager about profit margins into 2024.



Management teams still have ample of protection from the larger surroundings to keep reducing their staff numbers or cutting back on other spending.



“We also remain focused on long-term efforts to durably reengineer our cost base,” Alphabet (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai advised late April investors.



“We keep under control our headcount expansion and match teams to our top-most priorities. This lowers layers, accelerates decision-making, and helps us to allocate our investments to the proper regions.”



Alphabet employed roughly 10,000 less people at the end of its first quarter than it had a year ago. The titan of technology said earlier this month that it has appointed a new CFO.

Weekly calendar

Monday

Economic data: Dallas Fed Manufacturing, June (-14.9 expected, -19.4 previously)

Earnings: No notable earnings scheduled for release.

Tuesday

Economic data: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home prices, April (+0.33% month-over-month previously); FHFA home price index, April (+0.1% month-over-month previously); Conference Board Consumer Confidence, June (100 expected, 102 previously); Richmond Fed manufacturing, June (0 previously)

Earnings: FedEx (FDX), Carnival (CCL), TD SYNNEX (SNX), Progress Software (PRGS)

Wednesday

Economic data: MBA mortgage applications, week of June 21 (+0.9% previously); New home sales, May (+2.5% expected, -4.7% previously)

Earnings: Micron (MU), BlackBerry (BB), General Mills (GIS), Paychex (PAYX), Levi Strauss (LEVI), Jefferies (JEF), Concentrix (CNXC), AeroVironment (AVAV), MillerKnoll (MLKN)

Thursday

Economic data: First quarter GDP, third estimate (+1.4% annualized rate expected, +1.3% previously); Initial jobless claims, week of June 22 (238,000 previously); Durable goods orders, May (+0.1% expected, +0.6% previously); Pending home sales, May (-7.7% previously): Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity, June (-2 previously)

Earnings: Nike (NKE), Walgreens (WBA), McCormick (MKC), Acuity Brands (AYI), American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

Friday

Economic data: PCE inflation, month-over-month, May (+0% expected, +0.3% previously); PCE inflation, year-over-year, May (+2.6% expected, +2.7% previously); Core PCE inflation, month-over-month, May (+0.1% expected, +0.2% previously); Core PCE inflation, year-over-over, May (+2.6% expected, +2.8% previously); Personal income, May (+0.4% expected, +0.3% previously); Personal spending, May (+0.3% expected, +0.2% previously); University of Michigan consumer sentiment, June (65.8 expected, 65.6 previously)



