China’s ambitious pursuit of AI domination has paid off handsomely, as evidenced by the blooming landscape of over 4,500 AI enterprises according to Shan Zhongde, vice minister of industry and information technology, speaking at the 2024 World Intelligence Expo in Tianjin.



This powerful AI ecosystem comprises 421 national-level demonstration factories for intelligent manufacturing, as well as over 10,000 provincial level digital workshops and smart factories.

Here’s a table listing some Chinese companies in the AI sector that are listed in Hong Kong and the USA:

Company Name Listing Location Sector Listed in Hong Kong SenseTime Group Limited Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Megvii Technology Limited Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence YITU Technology Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence CloudWalk Technology Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Listed in the USA Baidu, Inc. USA (NASDAQ) Artificial Intelligence Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. USA (NYSE) Artificial Intelligence Tencent Holdings Ltd. USA (OTC) Artificial Intelligence iFlytek Co., Ltd. USA (OTC) Artificial Intelligence

These companies are notable players in the China AI sector.



From autonomous automobiles to humanoid robots, the exhibition demonstrated how quickly AI technologies are altering sectors, as observed by specialists such as Wu Zhaohui of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



Wu addressed AI’s practical influence on industries such as manufacturing, transportation, education, and healthcare, highlighting its revolutionary potential for regional economic development and global competitiveness.



This revolutionary force is seen in the ongoing collaboration between Tianjin Municipality and Chongqing Municipality, which co-hosted the World Intelligence Expo, combining the Smart China Expo in Chongqing and the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin. The event’s enormous exhibition space, spanning 100,000 square meters, shows cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI, intelligent manufacturing, and robotics, as well as thematic exhibitions on intelligent linked vehicles.



Shayne Heffernan