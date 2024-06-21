AI

China AI Sector Growth

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
China’s ambitious pursuit of AI domination has paid off handsomely, as evidenced by the blooming landscape of over 4,500 AI enterprises according to Shan Zhongde, vice minister of industry and information technology, speaking at the 2024 World Intelligence Expo in Tianjin.

This powerful AI ecosystem comprises 421 national-level demonstration factories for intelligent manufacturing, as well as over 10,000 provincial level digital workshops and smart factories.

Here’s a table listing some Chinese companies in the AI sector that are listed in Hong Kong and the USA:

Company NameListing LocationSector
Listed in Hong Kong
SenseTime Group LimitedHong KongArtificial Intelligence
Megvii Technology LimitedHong KongArtificial Intelligence
YITU TechnologyHong KongArtificial Intelligence
CloudWalk TechnologyHong KongArtificial Intelligence
Listed in the USA
Baidu, Inc.USA (NASDAQ)Artificial Intelligence
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.USA (NYSE)Artificial Intelligence
Tencent Holdings Ltd.USA (OTC)Artificial Intelligence
iFlytek Co., Ltd.USA (OTC)Artificial Intelligence

These companies are notable players in the China AI sector.


From autonomous automobiles to humanoid robots, the exhibition demonstrated how quickly AI technologies are altering sectors, as observed by specialists such as Wu Zhaohui of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Wu addressed AI’s practical influence on industries such as manufacturing, transportation, education, and healthcare, highlighting its revolutionary potential for regional economic development and global competitiveness.

This revolutionary force is seen in the ongoing collaboration between Tianjin Municipality and Chongqing Municipality, which co-hosted the World Intelligence Expo, combining the Smart China Expo in Chongqing and the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin. The event’s enormous exhibition space, spanning 100,000 square meters, shows cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI, intelligent manufacturing, and robotics, as well as thematic exhibitions on intelligent linked vehicles.


Knightsbridge Group has deliberately positioned itself to benefit on the AI development in China’s financial services sector with a series of products. The sector’s core AI business is expected to increase by 13.9% to $81 billion by 2023, indicating unambiguous opportunities for innovation and expansion.


Looking ahead, these initiatives represent a deliberate effort by Knightsbridge Group and other stakeholders to capitalize on China’s AI growth trajectory, ensuring their position at the vanguard of innovation and market expansion in the financial services industry.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b.
