China Brands on the Rise

Chinese brands have been making amazing global growth with a 17% rise in general brand strength. Detailed in the Kantar BrandZ 2024 Chinese Global Brand Builders report, this important milestone highlights the increasing power and vitality of Chinese brands worldwide.



Essential Learnings from the Kantar BrandZ 2024 Report



Together developed by Google and international market research company Kantar, the Kantar BrandZ 2024 report asked global consumers in 11 different countries about their impressions of Chinese global brands. Three main elements helped to derive the brand strength scores:



Meaningful: Reflecting the emotional connection and relevance consumers find for the brand.

Difference: Indicating how different and original the brand is thought to be.



Based on consumer behavior statistics including search indexes on Google and YouTube, active app users, and website traffic, Salient finds.



Rising Chinese Companies and Their Achievements



NIO: Leader in Electric Cars



Leader in the electric vehicle market NIO has come to represent sustainability and inventiveness. Global consumers have particularly responded powerfully to the company’s emphasis on modern technology and user-centric design, therefore strengthening its brand.



Alibaba: Control in Beyond E-Commerce



In e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital payments Alibaba still rules. Its capacity to produce unique and meaningful consumer experiences has strengthened its reputation as among the most striking Chinese brands worldwide. Alibaba’s creative services and vast ecosystem help it to remain leading edge in digital transformation.



Other Notable Successes



Tencent



Tencent’s social media, entertainment, and gaming offerings are well-known. Tencent has kept its momentum and unique presence in the worldwide market by always extending the digital ecosystem.



Huawei



Huawei leads in consumer electronics and telecommunications even with geopolitical obstacles. Particularly in Europe and Asia, its dedication to excellence and creativity has helped to preserve a strong worldwide profile.



Elements Affecting Consumer Perception and Behavior and Brand Strength



According to the study consumers of Chinese brands now view them rather favorably more and more. Companies like NIO and Alibaba have been outstanding in knowing and meeting the changing wants of their worldwide customers.



Industrial Chain Ecosystems and Creativity



Doreen Wang, global chair of Kantar BrandZ and CEO of Kantar Greater China, pointed out that the combination of China’s advanced technical developments and strong industrial chain ecosystem has created a new competitive advantage for Chinese worldwide brands. With high-quality, creative goods and services, this synergy helps Chinese businesses to scale quickly and effectively, fulfilling world needs.

Tencent

Publicly Traded Chinese Brands

The following table lists some of the leading publicly traded Chinese brands, their exchange listings, and ticker symbols:

Brand Exchange Ticker Symbol NIO NYSE NIO Alibaba NYSE BABA Tencent Hong Kong Stock Exchange 0700.HK Huawei Not publicly traded N/A JD.com NASDAQ JD Xiaomi Hong Kong Stock Exchange 1810.HK Baidu NASDAQ BIDU

The significant increase in the overall brand strength of Chinese companies highlights their growing influence in the global market. Brands like NIO, Alibaba, Tencent, and Huawei exemplify how Chinese companies leverage their industrial ecosystems and innovative prowess to build powerful global brands. As these companies continue to innovate and expand, their global presence and brand strength are likely to keep rising, shaping the future landscape of global business.

Shayne Heffernan