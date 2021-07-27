#life #live #wealthy #health #money

“Being wealthy can add years to a person’s lifespan” — Paul Ebeling

Wealthy people enjoy longer lives than poor people. A new study published Friday in JAMA Health Forum found that wealth among middle-aged individuals is directly associated with longevity.

The researchers tracked 5,414 men and women for 24 ys and discovered that being financially comfortable trumps early environment and heredity.

According to the data, even among twins, greater net worth correlated with a greater chance of survival in later yrs.

At the same time, financial experts report that the economic gap between the wealthy and low-income Americans is widening, which may directly impact our nation’s health.

“Policies that support individuals’ ability to accrue wealth and achieve financial security could have considerable health benefits,” wrote the authors. “In addition, policies to reduce the wealth gap may generate substantial returns to public health.”

Interesting, the VirusCasedemic era policies increased the number of ultrawealthy people in the world by 23.9%, the highest figure of increase since Y 2003.

The Credit Suisse global wealth report released in June said that the “lowering of interest rates by central banks probably had the greatest impact.”

The reason rich people live longer is that they have the funds and the willingness to invest in their health. They also tend to plan for the future.

Research shows that the richest 10% of the population can expect to live the longest. A man 55 anni and whose income is in the Top 10% can expect to live an additional 34.9 yrs.

Conversely, men whose income is in the lowest 10% bracket can expect to live only another 24 yrs.

The research, conducted by economist Barry Bosworth at the Brookings Institution, found that women who are 55 anni and in the Top 10% income bracket enjoy an average of 35.3 more yrs, while those in the poorest 10% income may live 25.8 yrs more.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 90% of the wealthy believe that their health is more important than their money. They are willing to spend a good portion of their money on investing in exercise, Real food and healthcare.

The poor are less likely to eat nutritionally balanced meals and take part in sports and other physical activity. They are generally more stressed because of money worries.

By contrast, wealthy people usually have a more positive attitude because they have the money to take care of themselves.

Rich people associate with likeminded people, which lifts their spirits, boosts their immune system and reduces the risk for chronic diseases, says the OECD. Negativity and stress tend to exacerbate health issues

