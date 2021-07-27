Monday’s Meme Report: AMC, Lucid, Newegg & Workhorse

#Meme #AMC #Lucid #Newegg #Workhorse

Among the meme stock winners Monday was AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC) closing at 40.28, or +8.92% on the day. The company may have reversed a weeklong losing streak, but it has a ways to go to get back to its level of early June.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) finally completed its business combination with blank-check company CCIV and began trading Monday morning at 25.24. Shares closed Monday at 26.83, or + 6.30% as investors are pleased by Lucid’s entry into the market.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has trended down for nearly 2 months and got a breather Monday, closing up at 11.40, or + 5.65% on the day. The company has yet to recover from the loss of a federal contract to replace billions of dollars worth of US Postal Service delivery vans.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) was Monday’s big loser among memes. Closing at 23.88, or – 2.05% on the day. The company is controlled by a Chinese parent, and although it lacks the high profile of Alibaba (BABA) or DiDi (DIDI), Newegg may get swept up in any housecleaning the Chinese government decides to do for Chinese companies that are listed on foreign stock exchanges.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!