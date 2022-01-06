Your Body on Alcohol

#health #body #alcohol #kudzu #life #death

“Alcohol consumption is a personal decision. Many find it a good relaxation agent, social lubricant or simply enjoy the feeling it generates. Others view alcohol consumption negatively for reasons based on health or moral code. Some people choose to not drink alcohol or drink moderately, while others drink heavily” — Paul Ebeling

According to the NIAAA, in excess of 80,000 individuals die every yr in the US from alcohol-related deaths, which is the third most preventable cause of death after tobacco and physical inactivity/poor eating plan.

An abundance of alcohol can harm the liver, whose job it is to break down harmful substances in the body. This can lead to hepatitis, jaundice and cirrhosis, which is the buildup of scar tissue that eventually destroys the organ. Alcohol may cause kidney, bladder and prostate inflammation.

There are numerous traditional and holistic ways which are used for treating alcohol dependence or abuse.

Kudzu root extract has long been believed to be an alcoholism remedy. Extract of Kudzu root has been widely used in China for reducing, but not eliminating, alcohol dependence and consumption.

Kudzu root has been around for hundreds of yrs for treating hangovers, alcohol intoxication, and other alcohol related problems.

The mechanism of action for kudzu root extract is still poorly understood. A possibility is by means of biologically active molecules contained within the extract known as isoflavones, which can affect physiology. Preclinical animal studies have shown a reduction in alcohol consumption when with kudzu root isoflavone treatment.

How extract of kudzu affects different behavioral, physical, and cognitive features was observed in 12 men and women in a placebo-controlled study. The individuals were treated either with a placebo or kudzu for 9 days, and then were given a high or medium alcohol challenge to find out how prominently alcohol related symptoms were presented.

The results revealed that pre-treatment with extract of kudzu root had virtually no effect on the physical, behavioral or cognitive performance of the individual. It was noted that kudzu treatment resulted in an increase in skin temperature, heart rate, and blood ethanol levels. The hypothesis was that blood ethanol level increases could translate into an increase in effects from the 1st alcoholic drink and delay subsequent drink desire.

In the event that alcohol gets to the brain sooner, individuals quite possibly stop drinking sooner or drink less since they reach the desired intoxication level sooner, having less alcohol.

Recent studies have shown that moderate alcohol consumption may be beneficial to well-being. But, it can have many detrimental effects on the body. So, make sure you are aware of all the factors before having that next drink.

