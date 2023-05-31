Why do I need to exercise?

Exercise is important for your physical and mental health. It can help you lose weight, build muscle, improve your cardiovascular health, and reduce your risk of chronic diseases. Exercise can also improve your mood, reduce stress, and boost your energy levels.

If you’re not used to exercising, start slowly and gradually increase the amount of time and intensity of your workouts. Even a little bit of exercise is better than none at all.

Here are some of the benefits of exercise:

Weight loss: Exercise can help you burn calories and lose weight.

If you’re not sure where to start, talk to your doctor or a certified personal trainer. They can help you create an exercise plan that is safe and effective for you.

Here are some tips for getting started with exercise:

Find an activity that you enjoy: If you don’t enjoy your workout, you’re less likely to stick with it. There are many different types of exercise, so find one that you like and that fits into your lifestyle.

