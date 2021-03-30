Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 30 March, as follows:

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) was raised from Hold to Buy with a $43 price target at Compass Point. The consensus target is at 49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was started with a Buy rating and a 195 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target for the restaurant chain is at 162.71.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which raised the price target to 305. That compares with a consensus target of 278.33.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Deutsche Bank, which also raised the price target on the social media colossus to 385 from 355. The consensus target is at 338.05.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 29. The consensus target is at 25.30.

