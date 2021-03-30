Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) was raised from Hold to Buy with a $43 price target at Compass Point. The consensus target is at 49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was started with a Buy rating and a 195 price target at Deutsche Bank. The consensus target for the restaurant chain is at 162.71.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which raised the price target to 305. That compares with a consensus target of 278.33.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Deutsche Bank, which also raised the price target on the social media colossus to 385 from 355. The consensus target is at 338.05.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 29. The consensus target is at 25.30.

