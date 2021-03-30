Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares rose more than 1% Tuesday, underpinned by gainers in new energy and healthcare stocks, as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0% at 5,094.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6% at 3,456.68. Both indexes were up for a 3rd session running.

 Japan’s TOPIX ended lower Tuesday, dragged down by stocks that went ex-dividend, while the Nikkei inched up as investors bought back the benchmark after its underperformance against TOPIX following the Bank of Japan’s decision to only buy TOPIX-linked ETFs.

The TOPIX lost 0.78% to 1,977.86, while the Nikkei index came + 0.16% to end at 29,432.70.

Australian shares fell Tuesday, investors were cautious about placing big bets as more COVID-19 cases were reported in Queensland after the state capital Brisbane was put under lockdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.9% lower to 6.738.40. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.6% to finish at 12,446.76.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index10:14am EDT172.99-1.28-0.73%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT346.58+3.94+1.15%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index8:19am EDT1,741.03+33.72+1.98%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,432.70+48.18+0.16%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,577.50+239.20+0.84%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:59am EDT6,969.80-66.60-0.95%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,070.00+33.96+1.12%
.SETISET Composite Index5:58am EDT1,589.53+5.64+0.36%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,071.44-95.38-1.55%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,545.55-62.23-0.94%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,456.68+21.38+0.62%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:34am EDT50,136.58+1,128.08+2.30%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,609.19-2.09-0.13%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index29 Mar 2021415.47+8.83+2.17%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

