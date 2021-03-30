Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares rose more than 1% Tuesday, underpinned by gainers in new energy and healthcare stocks, as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0% at 5,094.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6% at 3,456.68. Both indexes were up for a 3rd session running.

Japan’s TOPIX ended lower Tuesday, dragged down by stocks that went ex-dividend, while the Nikkei inched up as investors bought back the benchmark after its underperformance against TOPIX following the Bank of Japan’s decision to only buy TOPIX-linked ETFs.

The TOPIX lost 0.78% to 1,977.86, while the Nikkei index came + 0.16% to end at 29,432.70.

Australian shares fell Tuesday, investors were cautious about placing big bets as more COVID-19 cases were reported in Queensland after the state capital Brisbane was put under lockdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.9% lower to 6.738.40. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.6% to finish at 12,446.76.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 10:14am EDT 172.99 -1.28 -0.73% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 346.58 +3.94 +1.15% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 8:19am EDT 1,741.03 +33.72 +1.98% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,432.70 +48.18 +0.16% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,577.50 +239.20 +0.84% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:59am EDT 6,969.80 -66.60 -0.95% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,070.00 +33.96 +1.12% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:58am EDT 1,589.53 +5.64 +0.36% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,071.44 -95.38 -1.55% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,545.55 -62.23 -0.94% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,456.68 +21.38 +0.62% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:34am EDT 50,136.58 +1,128.08 +2.30% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,609.19 -2.09 -0.13% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 29 Mar 2021 415.47 +8.83 +2.17%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!