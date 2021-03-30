Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares rose more than 1% Tuesday, underpinned by gainers in new energy and healthcare stocks, as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0% at 5,094.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6% at 3,456.68. Both indexes were up for a 3rd session running.
Japan’s TOPIX ended lower Tuesday, dragged down by stocks that went ex-dividend, while the Nikkei inched up as investors bought back the benchmark after its underperformance against TOPIX following the Bank of Japan’s decision to only buy TOPIX-linked ETFs.
The TOPIX lost 0.78% to 1,977.86, while the Nikkei index came + 0.16% to end at 29,432.70.
Australian shares fell Tuesday, investors were cautious about placing big bets as more COVID-19 cases were reported in Queensland after the state capital Brisbane was put under lockdown.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.9% lower to 6.738.40. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.6% to finish at 12,446.76.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 30 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|10:14am EDT
|172.99
|-1.28
|-0.73%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|346.58
|+3.94
|+1.15%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|8:19am EDT
|1,741.03
|+33.72
|+1.98%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,432.70
|+48.18
|+0.16%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,577.50
|+239.20
|+0.84%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:59am EDT
|6,969.80
|-66.60
|-0.95%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,070.00
|+33.96
|+1.12%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:58am EDT
|1,589.53
|+5.64
|+0.36%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,071.44
|-95.38
|-1.55%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,545.55
|-62.23
|-0.94%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,456.68
|+21.38
|+0.62%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:34am EDT
|50,136.58
|+1,128.08
|+2.30%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,609.19
|-2.09
|-0.13%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|29 Mar 2021
|415.47
|+8.83
|+2.17%
