Mr. Biden’s is a Phantom Administration

“After 60 days of the new administration, American government has descended into surrealism. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, blandly assured the Sunday television news programs that “the border is closed,” and that unauthorized and inappropriate entry-seekers are normally turned away” — Conrad Black

“That was a bald-faced lie and the lame Democratic MSM knows it to be a lie“– Paul Ebeling

Down at the US southern border

The is a tragic charade happening on the southern border. Mr. Biden’s administration is playing big pointless game of pretense, 1 in which it denies the existence of the immense crisis.

No screening process is being applied to the large numbers of arriving illegal immigrants who are largely unskilled and illiterate. Mr. Biden welcomes them because that is supposed to be the humane thing to do.

An uncertain number are gang members and other undesirables, and 1000s of unaccompanied children.

There are hard core criminal organizations in Mexico that bring these illegals to and through the US border profit to the tune of millions of USDs a day.

The government of the United States is fully complicit in the criminal violence of these Mexican gangs, and yet its spokesperson repeats lies about this outrage to a press corps that conducted the presidential campaign for the nearly comatose candidate who is now the president.

At the same time, Mr. Biden and his team will not let go of the VirusCasedemic as a cause of permanent fear, panic and mourning, along with the direct and dishonest finding fault with The Trump Administration.

It’s now obvious that the entire Democratic media terror campaign last year to demand slavish obedience to the most alarmist scientists and shut down as much of the economy and normal life of the country as possible, in order to portray President Trump as the author of a public health disaster and bottomless economic depression, was tactical.

The scientists were divided, most of their advice was nonsense and in any case, ephemeral. Dr. Anthony ‘Doom’ Fauci, in particular, was the perfect instrument of the Trump-hating media: articulate, very experienced, highly intelligent and rather a telegenic affable personality who was capable of espousing a tortuous sequence of varying opinion on the same subject: masks, social distancing, school openings, etc.. All in his effort to promote himself.

The Democratic campaign and the MSM went to great lengths to conceal from the public the facts that the recovery rate amongst coronavirus sufferers in good health beneath the age of 65 was 99.997% and that even among all others, with unlimited additional medical problems and up to any age, the survival rate was nearly 95%.

It was almost never mentioned that 80% of those who died with the coronavirus had serious comorbidities and that it was frequently impossible to allocate the relative responsibility amongst the different problems that contributed to their deaths. The campaign to “flatten the curve” was smoke and a fiasco.

The scientists knew that the curve would recover as soon as people went back to work, and that the only solution was swift development of a vaccine, isolation of the most vulnerable potential cases, and as close to life as usual for everyone else.

We now know that as many as 75% of those who have contracted the coronavirus have not been reported cases, that all those who have had it enjoy a big measure of immunity, and that the average age of coronavirus deaths was the national life expectancy; 78 anni.

All of the above facts could have been put together quickly to produce a much more intelligent policy.

Instead we had the criminal negligence of Democrat Governors in New York and New Jersey, who sent coronavirus sufferers back to homes for the elderly where their presence generated precisely the death rates that Mr. Biden constantly invokes with his morbid references to “the empty chair at the breakfast table,” and that was for a time Noisily celebrated as, quoting the same source, “the Gold Standard” of coronavirus management.

There is no way to disguise the fact that President Trump’s leadership produced effective vaccines with extraordinary swiftness, and these were greeted with derisive snorts of skepticism from Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris and others who said that they “would not trust any vaccine developed by Donald Trump.”

All of the hysteria, the fear-mongering that new strains of the virus would soon push up death rates, and the promise that only if Americans behave and obey the geniuses of science who were guiding their President, would it be possible to enjoy a hot dog and a celebratory beverage on Independence Day with 1’s neighbors: it was all Bunk. As I have been saying in this column for nearly a yr. Yes, all Bunk!

It’s not clear what the administration thinks it is doing by trying to mislead the country as it is doing. The MSM are never more vicious than when they believe they have been used, and we cannot now be far from the moment when that will dawn upon the ranks of the Trump-hating, Biden-touting, and discredited White House press corps.

The Biden administration cannot have more than a few more wks to announce that it has fulfilled its humanitarian promises, and can substantially reseal the border, having reformed the xenophobic and racist bigotry and cruelty of The Trump Administration which is, in fact, the only administration that has enforced a sane immigration policy in over 30 yrs.

President Trump killed the corrupt bipartisan regime by which the Democrats harvested the votes of these millions of unlawful residents and Republican employers exploited their legal vulnerability by chronically underpaying them.

The Democrats now are in the business of reestablishing that corrupt regime.

The People will not stand for continued shutdowns and the blackmail of the teachers’ unions much longer. So Mr. Biden will have to proceed rapidly to the front of cresting public opinion against him.

Laws of nature and of politics will sort out some of these issues, but the fact that the administration attempted to prolong both positive and negative fairy tales for no reason invites us to wonder about who really is driving the government train, and his motives. Mr. Biden I am told spends a lot of time on the phone with Mr. Hussein Obama.

His is a Phantom administration with a sharply divided party, a not feasible legislative program, and no organizing principle except all giving thanks that Donald J Trump is gone.

There is no reason to believe that this drifting garbage of a government has any other idea of what to do with the responsibility it must do to govern the world’s #1 country and economy.

