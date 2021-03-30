Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? A Promising a Clinical-stage Biopharmaceutical Company

#cash #bullish #buy

$SEEL

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) broke on on 25 November 2020 at 00.90 and confirmed on 29 March at 4.26. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target at 15.72. The Street consensus target is at 10.67.

SEEL closed Tuesday at 4.97 within 52-wk range of 0.4200 – 5.8900

The Key support is at 4.24 and the resistance is Nil beyond 5.93. The Inverted Hammer pattern suggests a break thru that resistance mark shortly.

Our outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, as a Key technical indicator has tuned Very Bullish Tuesday.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders.

The company’s lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD).

Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in Y 2016 and is HQ’d in New York, New York.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!