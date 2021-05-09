Vegan Air Fryer Falafel

From Coach Bee

It’s vegan! And it’s real high in protein!

I’ve made on my stories a couple of times and I’m always asked for the recipe! So here it is! I’m trying something different & decided to put the full recipe on my blog instead! So secret! So go check it! If you can’t tell already, I’m a huge advocate of an Air Fryer. If you don’t have one already! Get some!



* 1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

* 1 small onion, quartered

* 3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

* 1/3 cup roughly chopped parsley

* 1/3 cup roughly chopped cilantro

* 1/3 cup chopped spring onion

* 1 teaspoon cumin

* 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

* 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (More if you like spicy)

* 1 teaspoon baking powder

* 4 tablespoons all purpose flour, plus more for dusting

* olive oil spray



Full list on my blog ➡️



https://bernsthehotnerd.com/2021/05/09/easy-air-fryer-falafel/

Other Air Fryer Recipes

Coach Bee (Bernice Chen) is a Life Consultant from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand and the favored Personal Trainer/Lifestyle Consultant of many high profile locals. Coach Bee’s specialties include Fitness, Yoga, Strength, Nutrition, Design and Motivation.

Coach Bee creates bespoke agendas and environments for clients (Corporate/Individual) aimed at creating a better mind, body and soul.

Coach Bee has also been competing in a bodybuilding sub-division, Bikini Physique Shows since 2019 and has used her knowledge and experience to inspire her clients off the stage.

Health and fitness is all about balance, and harmony is her specialty.



#easyrecipes #easyairfryerrecipes #homemadefood #homemadecooking #easycooking #easymeals #easyvegan #highproteinlowcarb #highprotein #falafel #falafelrecipe