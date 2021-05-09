F1: Spanish Grand Prix Race Results

#F1 #Barcelona #Ferrari #Leclerc
F1 Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton passes Max Verstappen for the lead on Lap 60 (picture above)
Lewis Hamilton turned MBZAMG’s perfect game plan into a win at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix and extended his lead in the F1 World Championship standings, as he chases history and the chance to break a tie with Michael Schumacher at 7 career championships.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, finished 2nd, 15.8 secs back. Valtteri Bottas was 3rd.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was 4th and the only other driver in the field of 20 to finish within a minute of Hamilton.
Results
- Lewis Hamilton, MercedesAMG, 66 laps
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +15.8 seconds
- Valtteri Bottas, MercedesAMG, +26.6
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +54.6
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +1:03.6
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, +1:13.7
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +1:14.6
- Lando Norris, McLaren +1 lap
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine, +1 lap
- Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, +1 lap
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +1 lap
- Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, +1 lap
- Geroge Russell, Williams, +1 lap
- Antonio Gionvinazzi, Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams, +1 lap
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine, +1 lap
- Mick Schumacher, Haas, +2 laps
- Nikita Mazepin, Haas, +2 laps
- Yuki Tsnonoda, AlphaTauri, +60 laps
