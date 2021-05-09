11 C
New York
Sunday, May 9, 2021
SportsFormula One

F1: Spanish Grand Prix Race Results

By Paul Ebeling

#F1 #Barcelona #Ferrari #Leclerc

$RACE

F1 Spanish Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton passes Max Verstappen for the lead on Lap 60 (picture above)

Lewis Hamilton turned MBZAMG’s perfect game plan into a win at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix and extended his lead in the F1 World Championship standings, as he chases history and the chance to break a tie with Michael Schumacher at 7 career championships.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, finished 2nd, 15.8 secs back. Valtteri Bottas was 3rd.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was 4th and the only other driver in the field of 20 to finish within a minute of Hamilton.

Results

  1. Lewis Hamilton, MercedesAMG, 66 laps
  2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +15.8 seconds
  3. Valtteri Bottas, MercedesAMG, +26.6
  4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +54.6
  5. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +1:03.6
  6. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, +1:13.7
  7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +1:14.6
  8. Lando Norris, McLaren +1 lap
  9. Esteban Ocon, Alpine, +1 lap
  10. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, +1 lap
  11. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +1 lap
  12. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
  13. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, +1 lap
  14. Geroge Russell, Williams, +1 lap
  15. Antonio Gionvinazzi, Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
  16. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, +1 lap
  17. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, +1 lap
  18. Mick Schumacher, Haas, +2 laps
  19. Nikita Mazepin, Haas, +2 laps
  20. Yuki Tsnonoda, AlphaTauri, +60 laps

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
