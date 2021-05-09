F1: Spanish Grand Prix Race Results

#F1 #Barcelona #Ferrari #Leclerc

$RACE

F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton passes Max Verstappen for the lead on Lap 60 (picture above)

Lewis Hamilton turned MBZAMG’s perfect game plan into a win at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix and extended his lead in the F1 World Championship standings, as he chases history and the chance to break a tie with Michael Schumacher at 7 career championships.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, finished 2nd, 15.8 secs back. Valtteri Bottas was 3rd.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was 4th and the only other driver in the field of 20 to finish within a minute of Hamilton.

Results

Lewis Hamilton, MercedesAMG, 66 laps Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +15.8 seconds Valtteri Bottas, MercedesAMG, +26.6 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +54.6 Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +1:03.6 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, +1:13.7 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +1:14.6 Lando Norris, McLaren +1 lap Esteban Ocon, Alpine, +1 lap Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, +1 lap Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +1 lap Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, +1 lap Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, +1 lap Geroge Russell, Williams, +1 lap Antonio Gionvinazzi, Alfa Romeo, +1 lap Nicholas Latifi, Williams, +1 lap Fernando Alonso, Alpine, +1 lap Mick Schumacher, Haas, +2 laps Nikita Mazepin, Haas, +2 laps Yuki Tsnonoda, AlphaTauri, +60 laps

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!