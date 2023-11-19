Saturday, November 18, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Sports League of Legends T1 Vs Weibo Gaming $WB
SportsWeibo Corporation (Nasdaq:WB)

League of Legends T1 Vs Weibo Gaming $WB

by John Heffernan
written by John Heffernan

South Korean esports powerhouse T1 is gearing up to face China’s Weibo Gaming in the League of Legends world final in Seoul on Sunday, aiming for a record fourth win in an event widely known as the Super Bowl of esports.

The championship, rapidly growing since its inception in 2011, has become one of the crown jewels of the billion-dollar global esports industry. T1, looking to secure a title after losing in the 2022 world final, hopes to cap a dominant run in this year’s championship before a capacity crowd at the Gocheok Sky Dome, a baseball stadium.

Fans from around the world have flocked to the gaming-mad capital of South Korea, many wearing League of Legends costumes, to witness the spectacle. T1’s team, including superstar gamer Faker, often hailed as the Michael Jordan of esports, is seeking to make history with a fourth world title.

“I hope to end this rare opportunity with a positive result,” said Faker, whose real name is Lee Sang-hyeok. He enjoys celebrity status in South Korea, receiving a rockstar reception at public appearances, and fans chanting his name during matches.

The final, involving two teams with five players each competing to destroy the opponent’s base, has drawn immense attention. The 18,000 tickets for the final at the Sky Dome sold out in 10 minutes, according to League of Legends maker Riot Games. Over 40 cinemas across South Korea will also show the match live, with tickets for those screenings selling out rapidly.

League of Legends remains the most-watched esports globally, with tens of millions tuning in to livestreams from competitions every year. The industry is poised to reach an audience of nearly 1.4 billion by 2025, according to a report by industry research firm Newzoo.

User Avatar

John Heffernan is a BSc Economist with Honors. Currently working as an Analyst at KXCO, and has contributed on equities and Crypto at Live Trading News.

You may also like

Time to Buy China $BABA $JD $BIDU $NIO

China Growth Outpaces World $BABA $BIDU

Fishing the Bahamas

Justify 3rd GI winner on Arc day at Longchamp

China Recovery Strengthens $BABA $JD $BYD $QQQ

Western Media is Exaggerating the Economic Issues in China $BABA $JD $BIDU...

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Shayne Heffernan Warning on Government Powers
League of Legends T1 Vs Weibo Gaming $WB
Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE): Insights from Knightsbridge

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.