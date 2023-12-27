Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Walking or Weightlifting for Weight Loss

by Dr. Peter Bablis
Both walking and weightlifting can be helpful for weight loss, but they each have their own advantages and disadvantages.

Walking:

  • Pros:
    • Easy to do: Walking is a low-impact exercise that most people can do, regardless of fitness level.
    • Burns calories: Walking can help you burn calories, especially if you walk for longer distances or at a faster pace.
    • Good for overall health: Walking has many other health benefits, such as improving heart health, reducing stress, and strengthening bones.
  • Cons:
    • Doesn’t burn as many calories as weightlifting: Walking burns fewer calories per minute than weightlifting.
    • May not build muscle: Walking primarily burns fat, but it doesn’t do much to build muscle. Muscle mass helps you burn more calories at rest, so building muscle can be helpful for weight loss in the long run.

Weightlifting:

  • Pros:
    • Burns more calories: Weightlifting burns more calories than walking, even at rest. This is because muscle tissue burns more calories than fat tissue.
    • Builds muscle: Weightlifting helps you build muscle, which can help you burn more calories at rest and improve your metabolism.
    • Strengthens bones: Weightlifting can also help strengthen your bones, which is important for overall health.
  • Cons:
    • Can be intimidating: Weightlifting can be intimidating for beginners, especially if you’re not sure how to use the equipment properly.
    • Higher risk of injury: Weightlifting comes with a higher risk of injury than walking, especially if you’re not using proper form.

So, which is better for weight loss?

The best exercise for weight loss is the one that you’re most likely to stick with. If you enjoy walking, it’s a great way to burn calories and improve your overall health. However, if you’re looking to maximize your calorie burn and build muscle, weightlifting is a better option.

Ultimately, the best way to lose weight is to combine a healthy diet with regular exercise. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. You can also talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian for personalized advice on how to reach your weight loss goals.

Here are some additional tips for weight loss:

  • Set realistic goals: Don’t try to lose too much weight too quickly. Aim to lose 1-2 pounds per week.
  • Make small changes: Start by making small changes to your diet and exercise routine.
  • Find an accountability partner: Having someone to support you can help you stay on track.
  • Don’t give up: Weight loss can be challenging, but don’t give up. If you have a setback, just get back on track the next day.

I hope this helps!

Dr Peter Bablis PhD

Dr Peter Bablis PhD. Integrative Clinician, Chiropractor Peter Bablis is the founder and driving force behind – ‘Universal Health’ whose aim and philosophy is to provide Integrative Medicine of excellence in holistic health care. He is well known and respected in the field for his groundbreaking work in Mind-Body Medicine, Chiropractic and specializes Kinesiology techniques. He was a Director and the Research Chair of the non-profit research foundation investigating Mind Body medicine – www.onefoundation.org

