US Dollar Slumping after Weak Data, Markets betting Fed

The US dollar faced renewed pressure in the global currency markets today, as sluggish data weighed on the currency’s appeal. The greenback struggled against most major currencies, including the euro, yen, and Swiss franc.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency’s strength against a basket of major currencies, fell by 0.2% to 92.08. This was largely due to the weaker-than-expected reading of the US services sector, which showed a slowdown in growth in March. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) services index fell to 63.7 in March, down from 67.2 in February. This was below the expected reading of 64.3, and suggests that the economic recovery may be losing some momentum.

The US dollar also faced pressure from rising US Treasury yields, which boosted demand for higher-yielding assets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.73%, its highest level in over a week. This follows last week’s release of strong US employment data, which boosted expectations of higher inflation and interest rates.

However, the US dollar was not entirely weak, as it continued to hold its ground against the British pound. The pound faced pressure due to rising concerns over a third wave of Covid-19 infections in the UK, as well as uncertainty over Brexit-related trade issues.

What lies ahead

Looking ahead, the US dollar will likely remain under pressure in the short term, as investors digest the latest economic data and central bank announcements. The US Federal Reserve will release minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday, which could provide further insights into the bank’s thinking on inflation and interest rates.

The US dollar may also face challenges from rising geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and China. The two countries have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war in recent years, and tensions have only escalated under the Biden administration. This could lead to increased volatility in the global currency markets, as investors adjust their positions in response to changing geopolitical risks.

While the US dollar may face headwinds in the short term, rising US yields and a robust economic recovery could provide support over the longer term. As always, investors will need to stay nimble and keep a close eye on the latest developments in order to stay ahead of the curve.

