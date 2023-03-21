KXCO $FBX Web3 Fintech Mainnet Live

KXCO $FBX are pleased to announce that the KXCO Mainnet is live.

This marks a milestone in development and a major step in deploying a huge range of Web3, Fintech products.

$FBX will be the currency used to pay fees on chain

100m $FBX will be burned on Ethereum

100m $FBX will be activated on KXCO

Fees will go back to balance sheet

Additional burns will occur

FBX will become Multi-Chain

The KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain is a consensus algorithm that operates on a permissioned network. It is considered to be one of the most secure forms of blockchains for certain use cases, particularly those that require high-speed transaction processing and high levels of security in Web3 Fintech.

Here are some reasons why The KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) is considered to be one of the best:

High transaction speed: The KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain is designed to process transactions quickly and efficiently. It has a much faster transaction processing time than other blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This makes it ideal for use cases that require fast transaction processing, such as supply chain management, logistics, and financial services. Low transaction fees: KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain has low transaction fees compared to other blockchain networks. This is because it operates on a permissioned network, which means that it doesn’t require a lot of computing power to process transactions. Security: The KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain is highly secure because it uses a consensus algorithm called PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain. In this algorithm, validators are authorized by a central authority to validate transactions, making it more difficult for bad actors to take control of the network. Energy efficiency: KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain is also more energy-efficient than other blockchains like Bitcoin, which uses a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithm. This is because the PoA algorithm doesn’t require a lot of computing power to validate transactions. Scalability: KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain is designed to be highly scalable, which means it can handle a large number of transactions at once. This makes it ideal for use cases that require a high throughput of transactions, such as gaming and social media platforms.

Overall, the KXCO PPOA (Permissioned Proof of Authority) blockchain is the ideal blockchain for use cases that require fast transaction processing, low transaction fees, high security, energy efficiency, and scalability.