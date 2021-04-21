US Dollar Continues to Struggle

#USD #JPY #GBP #EUR

$USD

The USD is struggling Wednesday in Asia, hanging just above its 7-wk lows with subdued US T-Bond yields reducing the world’s currency yield appeal.

The safe-haven Buck got some respite from a pullback in world stocks from record highs as flare ups in coronavirus infections from India to Canada soured the outlook for a quick global recovery.

The safety bid bolstered JPY, which climbed to a fresh 7-wk high of 107.88/dollar Wednesday.

DXY, which tracks the Greenback against 6 peers, was at 91.254 in Asia after slumping as low as 90.856 Tuesday. It has declined 2.1% so far this month.

