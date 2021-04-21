20.5 C
New York
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
US Dollar Continues to Struggle

By Paul Ebeling

#USD #JPY #GBP #EUR

$USD

The USD is struggling Wednesday in Asia, hanging just above its 7-wk lows with subdued US T-Bond yields reducing the world’s currency yield appeal.

The safe-haven Buck got some respite from a pullback in world stocks from record highs as flare ups in coronavirus infections from India to Canada soured the outlook for a quick global recovery.

The safety bid bolstered JPY, which climbed to a fresh 7-wk high of 107.88/dollar Wednesday.

DXY, which tracks the Greenback against 6 peers, was at 91.254 in Asia after slumping as low as 90.856 Tuesday. It has declined 2.1% so far this month.

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

