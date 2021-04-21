Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? Sit-down Customers are Returning for Aged Steaks

#cash #bullish #buy

$TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) broke on 2 February at 80.52 and confirmed on 20 April at 97.15. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr target price of 121.20/share.

All of our long-term technical indicators have turned Very Bullish in here.

The Key support is at 95.04 and the Key resistance is at 97.52.

The Street’s consensus price target is 92.17, and Texas Roadhouse stock closed Tuesday at 97.15, within its 52 wk trading range of 41.68 – 100.77.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and Internationally.

The company is a full-service restaurant chain that offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills.

The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 restaurants. As of 29 December 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in Y 1993 and is HQ’d in Louisville, Kentucky.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!