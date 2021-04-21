2.6 C

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling
0
55

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$FANG $GS $HPE $RNG $TWLO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 21 April, as follows:

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was resumed at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 99 price target. The Street consensus target is at 94.61.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS): this company is printing money. Shares closed Tuesday at 331.88, and have a consensus price target of 379.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) was started at Jefferies with a Buy rating and a 20 price target. The consensus target is at 15.49.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was resumed at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 450 price target. The consensus target is at 477.38.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been resumed at BofA Securities with a Buy rating and a 480 price target. The consensus target is at 500.87

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   



