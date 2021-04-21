Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on the Day

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) overall fell 0.6%
China shares rose Wednesday with healthcare and banking stocks leading the gainers, as investors cheered upbeat quarterly earnings results.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.15% at 3,478.06, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.32%.
Japanese shares extended their decliner Wednesday as fears of possible coronavirus-related lockdowns in Japan’s biggest cities cast doubts over the prospects of an economic reopening.
Nikkei share average dove 2.23% to 28,451.64, while the broader TOPIX dove 2.24% to 1,881.11.
Australian stocks fell Wednesday as travel stocks dropped after a new COVID-19 case in New Zealand sparked worries of a pause in the trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% to 6,968.1 by 0030 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,628.8.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 21 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:33am EDT
|165.43
|-3.29
|-1.95%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:35am EDT
|346.93
|-6.62
|-1.87%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:32am EDT
|1,698.97
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,508.55
|-591.83
|-2.03%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|2:51am EDT
|28,644.10
|-491.63
|-1.69%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:01am EDT
|7,258.90
|-23.20
|-0.32%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,171.66
|-49.04
|-1.52%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,579.93
|-0.11
|-0.01%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:06am EDT
|6,009.86
|-28.46
|-0.47%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,439.39
|-61.03
|-0.94%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:50am EDT
|3,473.65
|+0.71
|+0.02%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|20 Apr 2021
|47,705.80
|-243.62
|-0.51%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|2:50am EDT
|1,601.72
|-5.85
|-0.36%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|19 Apr 2021
|442.87
|+0.33
|+0.07%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
.