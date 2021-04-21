20.5 C
New York
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
spot_img
Home2021
2021CoronavirusCovid19

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on the Day

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) overall fell 0.6%

China shares rose Wednesday with healthcare and banking stocks leading the gainers, as investors cheered upbeat quarterly earnings results.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.15% at 3,478.06, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.32%. 

Japanese shares extended their decliner Wednesday as fears of possible coronavirus-related lockdowns in Japan’s biggest cities cast doubts over the prospects of an economic reopening.

Nikkei share average dove 2.23% to 28,451.64, while the broader TOPIX dove 2.24% to 1,881.11.

Australian stocks fell Wednesday as travel stocks dropped after a new COVID-19 case in New Zealand sparked worries of a pause in the trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% to 6,968.1 by 0030 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,628.8.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:33am EDT165.43-3.29-1.95%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:35am EDT346.93-6.62-1.87%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:32am EDT1,698.97+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,508.55-591.83-2.03%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:51am EDT28,644.10-491.63-1.69%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:01am EDT7,258.90-23.20-0.32%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,171.66-49.04-1.52%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,579.93-0.11-0.01%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:06am EDT6,009.86-28.46-0.47%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,439.39-61.03-0.94%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:50am EDT3,473.65+0.71+0.02%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex20 Apr 202147,705.80-243.62-0.51%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:50am EDT1,601.72-5.85-0.36%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index19 Apr 2021442.87+0.33+0.07%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

.

Previous articleInvesting Today is Not a ‘Zero Sum’ Game
Next articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com