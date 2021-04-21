Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on the Day

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) overall fell 0.6%

China shares rose Wednesday with healthcare and banking stocks leading the gainers, as investors cheered upbeat quarterly earnings results.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.15% at 3,478.06, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.32%.

Japanese shares extended their decliner Wednesday as fears of possible coronavirus-related lockdowns in Japan’s biggest cities cast doubts over the prospects of an economic reopening.

Nikkei share average dove 2.23% to 28,451.64, while the broader TOPIX dove 2.24% to 1,881.11.

Australian stocks fell Wednesday as travel stocks dropped after a new COVID-19 case in New Zealand sparked worries of a pause in the trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% to 6,968.1 by 0030 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,628.8.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:33am EDT 165.43 -3.29 -1.95% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:35am EDT 346.93 -6.62 -1.87% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:32am EDT 1,698.97 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,508.55 -591.83 -2.03% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:51am EDT 28,644.10 -491.63 -1.69% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:01am EDT 7,258.90 -23.20 -0.32% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,171.66 -49.04 -1.52% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,579.93 -0.11 -0.01% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:06am EDT 6,009.86 -28.46 -0.47% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,439.39 -61.03 -0.94% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:50am EDT 3,473.65 +0.71 +0.02% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 20 Apr 2021 47,705.80 -243.62 -0.51% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:50am EDT 1,601.72 -5.85 -0.36% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 19 Apr 2021 442.87 +0.33 +0.07%

