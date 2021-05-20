16.8 C
US Dollar, Bitcoin and Gold Consumed by Talk of Inflation

By Paul Ebeling

#FX #dollar #bitcoin #inflation #gold

$USD $DXY $BTC.X $XAU

FX markets is quieter these days thanks to little movement in US Treasury yields, but that does not mean that important shifts are not occurring beneath the surface of global financial markets.

Inflation fears are pervasive, and the ongoing manifestation of concerns over eroding purchasing power has breathed life into the notion that anything ‘digital’ or ‘technology’ related is overvalued, from the NAS Comp to Bitcoin.

The .DXY bounced off a near 3-month low, while benchmark US Treasury yields rose to a 1-week high after the FOMC mins.

The Dollar Index is trading on the lower side with US 10-yr Treasury yield is under 1.65 marks.

If today’s US Data i.e., Manufacturing index and jobless claim show positive signs then, gold may see some range bound moment in short term. If not look for higer prices in the precious Yellow metal.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

