Asia-Pacific Markets, Overall Mixed

By Paul Ebeling

Australian shares Thursday recovered from the heavy sell-off in the prior session, with bank and technology stocks leading gains, though a drop in commodity prices weighed on miners and energy sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,952.1 by 0030 GMT.

Japanese shares erased early losses Thursday, led by chipmakers tracking overnight gains by US peers, but investors refrained from making active bets awaiting fresh cues after most companies announced their earnings.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.07% at 28,063.39 by 0201 GMT, while the broader TOPIX was down 0.18% to 1,898.64.

Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday, as energy and materials firms retreated after Beijing vowed to curb sky-high commodity prices by stabilizing the market.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 28,382.02 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 10,613.27.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:41am EDT166.17+0.08+0.05%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:41am EDT342.06-0.49-0.14%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:40am EDT1,808.08+0.01+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,098.25+53.80+0.19%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:57am EDT28,414.54-179.27-0.63%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:53am EDT7,252.60+86.90+1.21%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,162.28-10.77-0.34%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,563.85+1.61+0.10%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:09am EDT5,808.14+47.56+0.83%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,197.64-48.07-0.77%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:57am EDT3,506.57-4.39-0.13%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:57am EDT49,838.12-64.52-0.13%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:56am EDT1,583.19+2.67+0.17%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index18 May 2021440.62+1.64+0.37%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

