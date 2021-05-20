Asia-Pacific Markets, Overall Mixed

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Australian shares Thursday recovered from the heavy sell-off in the prior session, with bank and technology stocks leading gains, though a drop in commodity prices weighed on miners and energy sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,952.1 by 0030 GMT.

Japanese shares erased early losses Thursday, led by chipmakers tracking overnight gains by US peers, but investors refrained from making active bets awaiting fresh cues after most companies announced their earnings.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.07% at 28,063.39 by 0201 GMT, while the broader TOPIX was down 0.18% to 1,898.64.

Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday, as energy and materials firms retreated after Beijing vowed to curb sky-high commodity prices by stabilizing the market.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7% to 28,382.02 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 10,613.27.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:41am EDT 166.17 +0.08 +0.05% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:41am EDT 342.06 -0.49 -0.14% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:40am EDT 1,808.08 +0.01 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,098.25 +53.80 +0.19% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:57am EDT 28,414.54 -179.27 -0.63% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:53am EDT 7,252.60 +86.90 +1.21% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,162.28 -10.77 -0.34% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,563.85 +1.61 +0.10% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:09am EDT 5,808.14 +47.56 +0.83% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,197.64 -48.07 -0.77% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:57am EDT 3,506.57 -4.39 -0.13% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:57am EDT 49,838.12 -64.52 -0.13% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:56am EDT 1,583.19 +2.67 +0.17% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 18 May 2021 440.62 +1.64 +0.37%

