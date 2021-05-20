15 C
New York
Thursday, May 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AXON $CGNX $F $NFLX $ROST

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday 20 May, as follows:

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON): Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and has a 150 price target. The consensus target is at 179.57.

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX): Raymond James upgraded the shares to Strong Buy from Outperform and also raised the price target to 120. The has a 89.36 consensus. 

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F): Tudor Pickering started the legacy automaker with a Buy rating and a 17 price target. The consensus target is at 13.19.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX): Jefferies resumed coverage of the streaming entertainment giant with a Buy rating and a 620 price target. The consensus is at 614.67.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): Northcoast raised its Neutral rating on the popular discount retailer to Buy and has a 147 price target. The consensus target is at 133.89,

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleUS Dollar, Bitcoin and Gold Consumed by Talk of Inflation
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com