Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AXON $CGNX $F $NFLX $ROST

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday 20 May, as follows:

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON): Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and has a 150 price target. The consensus target is at 179.57.

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX): Raymond James upgraded the shares to Strong Buy from Outperform and also raised the price target to 120. The has a 89.36 consensus.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F): Tudor Pickering started the legacy automaker with a Buy rating and a 17 price target. The consensus target is at 13.19.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX): Jefferies resumed coverage of the streaming entertainment giant with a Buy rating and a 620 price target. The consensus is at 614.67.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): Northcoast raised its Neutral rating on the popular discount retailer to Buy and has a 147 price target. The consensus target is at 133.89,

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!