#tomatoes #health #super #food

“The health benefits of tomatoes are many and it is the Red that make them a super food”–Paul Ebeling

We enjoy them as raw, juiced, sauced and they giving us many health benefits. Tomatoes are fat-burning, help prevent cancer, + they are a very heart-healthy food.

Scientists have found is that their high quantity of lycopene, the phytochemical that creates tomatoes’ ruby red complexion is what makes them very health benefiting.

The lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that inhibits free radicals, which are destructive substances in the body. It binds to free radicals, keeping them from creating cell damage that can result in diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

The strongest health benefit is their ability to reduce the risk of heart disease. You can also find lycopene in other red foods like watermelon, apricots, red grapefruit, guava, and papaya.

The highest average intake of lycopene was linked to almost a 30% reduction in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease.

Tomatoes are rich in beta-carotene and lycopene, help lower some types of cancer and slow down the rate of other types of cancer.

Tomatoes reduce breast cancer due to high amounts of carotenoids (alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, and total carotenoids), according to research from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Tomatoes help keep bones healthy by enhancing the ratio of calcium in the body.

Tomato juice reduces inflammation in obese females.

Tomatoes help produce the amino acid carnitine, which helps speed the body’s fat-burning capacity by more than 30%

Tomato juice has been found to reduce weight, body fat and size of the waist.

Tomato components help fight acne and prevent damage to skin cells.

Note: Cherry tomatoes are among the “Dirty Dozen“ fruits and vegetables with high pesticide residues. Tomatoes are from the nightshade family, which includes bell peppers, eggplant, and potatoes. For those who are sensitive to nightshades, they could trigger inflammation in the body and contribute to arthritis. Grapefruit and watermelon are good sources of lycopene that are not nightshades. There are no scientific studies to confirm this, but many health professionals have made the observation that some are sensitive to nightshade produce. It has been suggested that this sensitivity to nightshades is a unique sensitivity to solanine, or, in the case of tomatoes, the alkaloid tomatine.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively