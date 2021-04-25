Thinking About Love Boosts Our Creativity

#love #sex #thinking

Researchers have shown that Sex and Love do not just affect the way in which we think about the people we desire or love.

Sex and Love affects the way in which we think about everything. Love activates global processing, which encourages creative thinking and disrupts analytic thinking.

Sex activates local processing, which encourages analytic thinking and disrupts creative thinking.

A global processing style encourages creative thinking as it helps to increase uncommon and remote associations.

So, just think about love, it will help make you to be more creative. Dim the lights and meditate on love before working on a creative project.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!