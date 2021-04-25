American Pharoah Continues to Deliver

Triple Crown hero American Pharoah was represented bay a stunning new stakes-winner in the US on Saturday when lightly raced mare As Time Goes By (4m American Pharoah x Take Charge Lady, by Dehere) made a one act affair of the Group II Santa Margarita Stakes at Santa Anita.

A homebred for the Coolmore partners trained by Bob Baffert, As Time Goes By was a hot favourite for the 1 and 1/8th mile contest and strode home a commanding nine and a quarter length winner.

Baffert has high hopes for As Time Goes By, who has the overall record three wins and three placings from six starts with prizemoney topping $260,000.

“I was debating on running her next week in Kentucky or here, but since I want to develop her slowly and the Breeders’ Cup [at Del Mar] is the main goal, we chose to stay here,” said Baffert, who also trained her sire American Pharoah.

“She’s so sweet like her sire. She’s the sweetest thing in the barn. I have a soft spot for her, because I think of American Pharoah every time I walk by her stall.”

As Time Goes By is the 15th stakes-winner worldwide for American Pharoah and comes with an impressive pedigree.

She is a half-sister to Champion US 3YO Colt Will Take Charge and Group I winner Take Charge Indy being the last recorded foal from 2013 US Broodmare of the Year Take Charge Lady, a triple Group I winner that is also the grand-dam of multiple Group I winners Take Charge Brandi and Omaha Beach.

The oldest Australian progeny of American Pharoah are two year-olds with his second crop selling this year for up to $650,000.