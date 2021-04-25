12.1 C
New York
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
spot_img
HomeHorse RacingCoolmore
Horse RacingCoolmoreHeadline News

American Pharoah Continues to Deliver

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
0
75

Triple Crown hero American Pharoah was represented bay a stunning new stakes-winner in the US on Saturday when lightly raced mare As Time Goes By (4m American Pharoah x Take Charge Lady, by Dehere) made a one act affair of the Group II Santa Margarita Stakes at Santa Anita.

A homebred for the Coolmore partners trained by Bob Baffert, As Time Goes By was a hot favourite for the 1 and 1/8th mile contest and strode home a commanding nine and a quarter length winner.

Baffert has high hopes for As Time Goes By, who has the overall record three wins and three placings from six starts with prizemoney topping $260,000.

“I was debating on running her next week in Kentucky or here, but since I want to develop her slowly and the Breeders’ Cup [at Del Mar] is the main goal, we chose to stay here,” said Baffert, who also trained her sire American Pharoah.

“She’s so sweet like her sire. She’s the sweetest thing in the barn. I have a soft spot for her, because I think of American Pharoah every time I walk by her stall.”

As Time Goes By is the 15th stakes-winner worldwide for American Pharoah and comes with an impressive pedigree.

She is a half-sister to Champion US 3YO Colt Will Take Charge and Group I winner Take Charge Indy being the last recorded foal from 2013 US Broodmare of the Year Take Charge Lady, a triple Group I winner that is also the grand-dam of multiple Group I winners Take Charge Brandi and Omaha Beach.

The oldest Australian progeny of American Pharoah are two year-olds with his second crop selling this year for up to $650,000.

Previous articleGroup I winner for Newgate Farm’s Capitalist
Next articleThinking About Love Boosts Our Creativity
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.shayneheffernan.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com