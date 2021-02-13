These Vitamins and Minerals Fight the Coronavirus

”The world is loaded with viruses and bacteria coming into our bodies. If our immune system is working really well, we do not get infected“– Paul Ebeling
As COVID-19 seems to continue to be with us experts say is the time to boost your immune system, because people with a stronger nutritional status fight the disease better than the weak 1’s.
A team of international experts have developed nutritional and supplemental guidelines for people to protect their health and keep COVID-19 away and at bay so people can return to their everyday activities safe and confident.
Below are the Top supplements adults should consider taking, as follows:
1. Vitamin C is essential for the immune system because it boosts the health of white blood cells that help fight infections. The experts recommend 1,000 milligrams daily. Foods rich in Vitamin C include citrus fruits, berries and tomatoes.
2. Vitamin D: many of us get our Vitamin D from Sunshine, but in Winter it is good to add a supplement. Low levels of this vitamin have been associated with increased risk of developing respiratory conditions, and vitamin D always has been at the Top of list to battle viral infections. Multiple epidemiological studies reveal that low levels of vitamin D are associated with a much worse outcome from COVID-19. The recommend dosage is 1,000 IU of D3 daily. with food.
Zinc: this mineral is Key to the function of our immune cells. Studies have shown that increased concentrations of zinc can impede the replication of many viruses, including the SARS-coronavirus. So that means 40 milligrams daily will suffice.
There are some other vitamins can help boost our overall immune system while not targeting specifically COVID-19, they are:
- Vitamin A, which is found in dairy products, eggs, and yellow and orange fruits.
- Vitamin B3, or niacin, which helps reduce inflammation and damage to the lungs, is plentiful in chicken, red meat, fish, grains, beans and nuts.
- Vitamin B9, or folate, has been shown to help prevent respiratory infections. It is found in leafy greens vegetables as well as fortified foods.
- Probiotics are found in yogurt and fermented vegetables can help prevent upper respiratory tract infections.
Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Flying By Private Jet - February 13, 2021
- Fast Ferrari (NYSE:RACE): The 550 Maranello - February 13, 2021
- Confidence in this Year’s Economic Recovery Soars, Growth Outlook Upgraded - February 13, 2021