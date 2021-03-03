The Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and Environment

#health #weedkiller #glyphosate #COVID19 #poison #disease #RoundUp
Our bodies substitutes glyphosate for glycine, and in so doing, poisons its machinery for creating proteins
In normal physiology, processes in our mitochondria ensure deuterium depletion. If the mitochondria are damaged by glyphosate, they are not going to be able to eliminate the deuterium properly and the buildup of deuterium may contribute to chronic disease
Glyphosate may play an important role in cases of severe COVID-19. If a person has accumulated a lot of glyphosate in his/her tissues, the immune cells will be impaired, making it difficult to clear the virus
To avoid glyphosate exposure, the most important strategy is to eat certified Organic foods whenever possible, and eat/drink more sulfur-containing foods, Organic grass fed milk and butter, HHO water, animal fats and probiotic foods
To help mitigate the toxic effects of glyphosate, you can take an inexpensive glycine supplement
Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively
Paul Ebeling
